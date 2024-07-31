I adopted from a New Jersey animal shelter and I have no regrets

One year ago, I drove down to Jersey Shore Regional Animal Shelter in Vineland, NJ to meet Pedro, a puppy who needed out of the shelter due to lots of anxiety.

He was so tiny, he looked like he was smiling at me. He was absolutely adorable and with encouragement from my best friend, Dana & my husband, Jeff & I adopted him! We actually saw a rainbow as we drove home with our new fur baby.

As a puppy he used to want to sit on my lap in the car, the one night he was tired and I could tell he wanted me to hold him, I let him come up front and he fell right asleep in my arms, that’s when I knew, he knew I was now his Mommy, and it was the best feeling in the world.

Unfortunately, I was still mourning Buddy, our family dog who had passed away six months prior, life was being life and I’m afraid I wasn’t as patient with you as I could’ve been. Now, one year later, Daddy and I can’t imagine life without you!

You’ve taught Mommy responsibility, patience, what it’s like to be needed and how to be an all-around big girl. Going back to work, I missed all our time we spent together each day. You’ve made Daddy and I a complete family and I love you with all my heart ♥️ You’re my baby and always will be.

Happy Gotcha Day, Harper Pedro Gallagher!!