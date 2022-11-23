Where to get the best bagels in NJ … and what to get there
People in New Jersey are just as passionate about their bagels as they are with pizza.
There is no shortage of bagel shops around the state and New Jerseyans definitely have their favorites.
We asked our listeners to tell us where to find the best all over the state.
As one caller suggested, as long as the owner or operator is there early every morning making them fresh, the bagels will be good.
Of course, there are subtle differences in basic recipes and a wide variety of types of bagels.
Growing up here in New Jersey I can remember less than a handful of varieties.
Plain, egg and either sesame or poppy seed bagels were basically your choices.
Now you will find up to a dozen or more flavors and the spreads that some shops make in their stores can get pretty creative.
There was no shortage of suggestions on where to go and what to get when pursuing the best bagels in the state.
BAGEL OVEN — Red Bank. (The everything with cream cheese)
LIVINGSTON BAGEL — Livingston. (Toasted onion bagel with liverwurst)
WESTMONT BAGEL — Haddon Township. (French toast bagel w/maple walnut spread)
BAGEL STREET GRILL — Plainsboro. (Jalapeno/cheddar bagel w/lox cream cheese & onion)
BAGELS-4-U — North Plainfield. (Cinnamon bagel with butter)
O'BAGEL — Hoboken/Sterling/Basking Ridge/New Brunswick. (Salt stick)
STONEBRIDGE BAGEL — Allentown. (toasted egg bagel w/sausage egg & cheese)
HOT BAGELS — Atlantic City/Margate/Sommers Point/Northfield. (Pumpernickel-rye w/garlic & herb spread)
JT'S BAGEL HUT — Forked River. (Egg everything bagel w/sausage egg & cheese)
VICTORIA'S BAGEL BISTRO — Mt. Laurel. (Asiago bagel w/vegetable spread)
Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.
You can now listen to Dennis & Judi — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite best friends anytime, anywhere and any day of the week. Download the Dennis & Judi show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.
Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.