Where to get the best bagels in NJ … and what to get there

People in New Jersey are just as passionate about their bagels as they are with pizza.

There is no shortage of bagel shops around the state and New Jerseyans definitely have their favorites.

We asked our listeners to tell us where to find the best all over the state.

As one caller suggested, as long as the owner or operator is there early every morning making them fresh, the bagels will be good.

Of course, there are subtle differences in basic recipes and a wide variety of types of bagels.

Growing up here in New Jersey I can remember less than a handful of varieties.

Plain, egg and either sesame or poppy seed bagels were basically your choices.

Now you will find up to a dozen or more flavors and the spreads that some shops make in their stores can get pretty creative.

There was no shortage of suggestions on where to go and what to get when pursuing the best bagels in the state.

