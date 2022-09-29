There are those who span the globe looking for greatness and then there are those who find it right outside their door.

When it comes to garlic knots and New Jersey 101.5, I found the latter to be true. The best knots ever are right down the road from the radio station at Kings Pizzarama located at 200 Ewingville Road, Ewing Township.

Photo via Steve Trevelise Photo via Steve Trevelise loading...

We're not only talking garlic knots, Kings has a variety that includes cheesesteak, pepperoni, as well as buffalo chicken. I spoke with Kings owner Jesus Beza who tells me what makes Kings knots stand out.

"They're very famous knots, for the last 4 years we've been doing them with the chimichurri which is a bunch of different spices, and they have become very famous."

Kings Pizzarama also has some incredible pizza toppings. While waiting for my knots I munched on an incredible chicken Alfredo slice that was to die for. Then I saw coming out of the oven, the "Ewing Pizza" as explained by Beza:

Photo via Steve Trevelise Photo via Steve Trevelise loading...

"It comes with fresh mozzarella, garlic, regular mozzarella cheese, roasted peppers, and the chimichurri."

To see it come out of the oven is a sight to behold.

Photo via Steve Trevelise Photo via Steve Trevelise loading...

Despite its proximity to the radio station, I discovered Kings Pizzarama quite by accident. A few years ago I appeared at the "Ewing Night Out" event and I brought my son Albert with me. Afterward on my way to work, we were hungry and so we stopped in to get a quick slice.

Photo via Steve Trevelise Photo via Steve Trevelise loading...

It was then that we saw the trays and trays of knots in three different flavors served with incredible marinara sauce that hooked us forever. Believe me, once you try them, you will be hooked too!

Photo via Steve Trevelise Photo via Steve Trevelise loading...

