Where NJ ranks in couples interested in sharing sexual partners

Never thought I’d be writing about this, so here’s a first.

Valentine’s Day is coming up in New Jersey and across the country. A day dedicated to romance. Or maybe something a little bit kinkier than just romance. New Jersey has a ton of adult stores where you can buy, well, you know, things that take batteries. Or maybe silicone.

The Garden State is also known for its many strip clubs. Satin Dolls in Lodi was immortalized in “The Sopranos” as the Bada Bing. Maybe you’re one of those couples that enjoy going together.

Then there are the truly adventurous types who might even think, “Hey, what if we shared?” It’s the kind of thing that you might not talk about even with your closest friends, but there are people who enjoy a swinger lifestyle. Swapping, threesomes, who knows? Hey, I’m not going to judge. Just know you’d better absolutely rock solid in your relationship before you make such a move and establish some serious ground rules for crying out loud.

Canva / TSM Illustration Canva / TSM Illustration loading...

But how interested are we in New Jersey about such spicy, playful things? Wouldn’t you know someone’s finally done a study on this?

Tracy’s Dog, an online adult toy retailer, analyzed Google searches with keywords to see which states were the most curious about a swinger lifestyle. And you’re not going to believe who is No. 1.

Our neighbors just across the Delaware River, the Keystone State, should possibly be called the Key Party State. They are apparently an experimental bunch, or at least would like to be.

The No. 1 state for searching for information about swinging is Pennsylvania.

They had 623.80 searches per 100,000 residents. And here I thought the only thing hot in Pennsylvania was maybe one of those goofy heart-shaped tubs in the hotel rooms in the Poconos. Who knew?

Delaware is No. 2, by the way. How are Pennsylvania and Delaware getting their freak on more than us?

So is New Jersey at least close? Turns out no. Heck, we are not even in the top 10.

According to the research, New Jersey is No. 16 when it comes to searching out information about a swinger lifestyle. 339.45 searches per 100,000 residents. Unless it’s because we wrote the book on it and don’t need any pointers, which I highly doubt, it turns out New Jersey is a lot more tame and vanilla than we may have thought.

Who is more adventurous than us?

Here are the top 10 states looking into sharing sexual partners and how many swinger searches were made per 100,000 residents.

