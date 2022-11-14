Where is Squiggy? Reward offered for beloved rooster missing from Atlantic County, NJ
The operators of the Funny Farm Animal Sanctuary are appealing for the return of their beloved rooster, Squiggy.
Squiggy went missing from the sanctuary in Hamilton, Atlantic County, last Tuesday. Money for an $1,800 reward has been donated and is being offered for the bird's safe return.
Funny Farm posted on Facebook, "We do not think a predator got him as he hung out mostly by the stage area where there were lots of people."
Surveillance video is being reviewed, but they think Squiggy may have "accidentally" got into someone's car. The sanctuary is promising if he is returned, there will be no questions asked and no charges will be filed.
Many have offered to adopt Squiggy, but he has become such a popular attraction at Funny Farm they have made him a permanent resident.
Roosters can be extremely aggressive and attack humans, but not Squiggy.
He was raised in a house with cats and dogs after being orphaned. His handlers say he thinks he is a kitten, and will fall asleep in your arms if you pet him.
Funny Farm says little kids and families have come from all around the world to meet this unique bird, and "they will all be so sad when they come here and he's not here."
If you have seen Squiggy, or know anything about his disappearance, you are asked to call or text Laurie at the Funny Farm Animal Sanctuary at: 609-742-9410
