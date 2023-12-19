Where in NJ we found the best chicken parm dish in 2023
When it comes to chicken parmesan, no one does it better than Jersey.
There are a few places that stand out above the rest. Do your best to get to one of them before the end of the year, you will thank me.
The chicken needs to be hearty, moist, and covered with melty cheese. You also want to make sure that the sauce (gravy) isn't sweet, proper chicken parm has a balanced sauce on the salty/savory side.
Thanks to our Small Business Monday sponsor Association Member Trust.
Espo's in Raritan, Somerset County
Amalfi's in Lawrenceville. Mercer County
Sanducci's in River Edge, Bergen County
Villa Amalfi in Toms River, Ocean County
Enzo's in Washington, Warren County
LOOK: Holiday gift crazes and fads of the past century
Gallery Credit: Jennnifer Billock
The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.