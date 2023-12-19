Where in NJ we found the best chicken parm dish in 2023

When it comes to chicken parmesan, no one does it better than Jersey.

There are a few places that stand out above the rest. Do your best to get to one of them before the end of the year, you will thank me.

The chicken needs to be hearty, moist, and covered with melty cheese. You also want to make sure that the sauce (gravy) isn't sweet, proper chicken parm has a balanced sauce on the salty/savory side.

Espo's in Raritan, Somerset County

Amalfi's in Lawrenceville. Mercer County

Sanducci's in River Edge, Bergen County

Villa Amalfi in Toms River, Ocean County

Enzo's in Washington, Warren County

