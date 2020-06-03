Where does Murphy stand on peaceful protests?

It would seem that the governor has brushed up on the Bill of Rights in the last few weeks when it comes to the right to assemble for peaceful protest.

A month ago, our governor was asked about arresting people of faith who wanted to practice their religion or open their business. He said the Bill of Rights was "above my pay grade," and couldn't give a good reason for stopping and arresting good people from exercising those rights. He marshaled all of his power to squash a small business owner, who dared defy him, and agreed with arresting a woman who dared publicize a PEACEFUL protest on Facebook.

Now that the country is going down in flames in many violent protests, he agrees with their right to protest authority.

You couldn't find a more blatant case of hypocrisy and pandering. Yet his approval ratings remain high — thanks in part to a weak, dishonest media, who side with his political point of view, and an ever more clueless and complacent electorate. The people who elected him, with all of his campaign money and pandering, will likely elect him again.

He doesn't raise his voice. He doesn't offend. He doesn't deviate from the orthodoxy of "woke" politics. He also doesn't care about you or your life. The life you built on hard work, following the rules and paying your taxes. If you think the world is as upside down as being on a looping roller coaster at Great Adventure, you're right. And the ride operator, Phil Murphy, has no intention of letting you off anytime soon.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy. Any opinions expressed are Dennis' own.

