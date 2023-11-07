Where do I vote? — Find your polling place in New Jersey

❎ Election day in New Jersey

❎ All legislative seats are on the ballot this year

❎ Where can I find my polling place?

It is election day in New Jersey.

Polls are open until 8 p.m. tonight for in-person voting in an election that will decide who controls the New Jersey legislature.

Vote by mail ballots must postmarked by 8 p.m. and received by your county’s Board of Elections within 6 days.

Where do I vote in New Jersey?

Each New Jersey town sets up individual polling locations.

If you do not know where to vote, follow this link. Enter your address, and it will show your polling locations.

New Jersey also has secure drop boxes to deposit mail-in ballots.

Follow this link to locate the nearest secure drop box.

Election 2020 New Jersey Nicole Flaherty stands with her kids as her 7-year old daughter Madelyn places the ballot in the box in the Burlington County ballot box in Cinnaminson on Oct. 7, 2020. (AP Photo/Christina Paciolla) loading...

How late can I vote in New Jersey?

You can vote in-person until polls close at 8 p.m. tonight.

If you are in line at 8 p.m., you must be allowed to cast your ballot.

What if I have a problem voting?

Voting issues can be reported to 877-NJVOTER (877-658-6837).

Potential crimes can be reported to the Attorney General’s Office of Public Integrity and Accountability at 844-OPIA-TIPS.

Red, white, and blue vote buttons background Photo via SilverV loading...

What are the issues?

Legislative races are at the top of the ticket, but that is not what is likely driving voters to the polls.

The issue of parental rights with regards to Gov. Murphy's transgender polices and what is taught in our schools has become the top issue in many races.

The NJEA, the teachers union, has dumped millions of dollars into several school board races.

Lacey Board of Ed rescinds NJ trans student policy ( WLTSTV21 via Youtube, Canva) Lacey Board of Ed rescinds NJ trans student policy (WLTSTV21 via Youtube, Canva) loading...

Are state offices closed in New Jersey today?

All state offices closed on Election Day. That includes all MVC offices.

Many New Jersey schools are also closed for Election Day.

NJ MVC vehicle NJ MVC vehicle (Rick Rickman, Townsquare Media NJ) loading...

