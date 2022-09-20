Where are electric-vehicle charging stations needed in New Jersey?

Later this week, officials in one part of New Jersey will launch a new study that aims to prepare for a significant increase in electric vehicle ownership over the next decade.

According to Union County Commissioner Bette Jane Kowalski, while a growing number of people are interested in getting an EV, “one of the concerns for people who want to buy an electric car is range anxiety. They want to know they can get to their destination without worrying about recharging.”

While the number of charging stations has been growing, they may not be enough.

For that reason she said Union County will conduct an online EV infrastructure study starting this Friday to figure out where it makes the most sense to build new electric vehicle charging stations moving forward.

Your feedback wanted

Union County wants people to take an online survey so they can learn about travel patterns and where stations might be needed.

“We’re going to be looking at where we should be putting EV charging stations by looking at the areas of highest demand," Kowalski said.

This Friday the project page will be launched on the county’s website.

She said the project page will include a survey and mapping tool to gather information from the public on where they believe new charging sites should be located.

The survey will continue online for 30 days.

Courtesy Union County Courtesy Union County loading...

This is important

New Jersey has a goal to have 330,000 registered passenger EVs and at least 400 public fast chargers throughout the state by the end of 2025. The chargers are to be distributed to no fewer than 200 locations statewide.

According to Union County officials, there are three EV charging options now available.

Drivers who charge their EVs at home can use a Level 1 Charger that can take several hours to fully recharge a battery.

The faster Level 2 Chargers are more appropriate for public use but require a heavy-duty outlet, the kind used by refrigerators and other large appliances.

Courtesy Union County Courtesy Union County loading...

The fastest charger currently available is the Level 3, also called Direct Current Fast Charge, but it cannot be supported by a home electrical system.

The Union County study will focus on Level 2 and Level 3 DCFC chargers, which would be publicly accessible.

The county is receiving assistance on the study with a consultant team headed by French & Parrello Associates with FHI Studio and AECOM.

The survey is being funded by Union County and the North Jersey Transportation Planning Authority.

UP NEXT: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving

New Jersey's license plate designs through the years

David Matthau is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at david.matthau@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

Each State in America and Their Favorite Type of Cereal...