When voting, choose wisely. This incumbent deserves re-election (Opinion)

Voting matters. Too many people are disgusted by the clear fraud and abuse that takes place every year when Americans go to the polls.

Many fraud deniers simply ignore the fact that we need to focus on election integrity and audit many of the clerk offices around the state.

I'm a firm believer in requiring identification at the polls and eliminating the drop boxes. We already have them, they're called mailboxes.

Election 2020 New Jersey (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Some on the other side of the discussion acknowledge fraud but the lack of confidence leads to many staying home and simply giving up on the process.

As I have been saying in speeches around the state for months, there is a certain amount of fraud in every election, we need to increase turnout so that we can overcome the fraud. The reason is that the stakes are too high to stay home.

We have an economy that has been severely damaged by the wrecking ball known as the Biden Administration.

Inflation is at an all-time high, the border is overrun with as many as 230,000 illegals crossing monthly, crime is on the rise in our cities and suburbs and small businesses are in a hiring crisis.

Tim Mossholder via Unsplash

One way to solve the problem is to change the majority party in Washington.

New Jersey is poised to help toward that goal with several challengers making strong runs on simple issues that appeal to the average. There are also incumbents who deserve to return to Washington to fight for middle and working-class Americans.

One of those incumbents has been in Congress for the past four decades and although we had some differences during the primary campaign, Chris Smith has had a distinguished career in D.C. serving veterans and skilled workers and providing a voice for the voiceless.

Rep. Chris Smith (Office of Rep. Chris Smith)

He joined me recently on the show to stand up against vaccine mandates for kids and point out the obvious and sadly under-reported adverse effects from the COVID vaccines.

This week he joined us to discuss the election and the resistance to the Biden agenda which has been devastating at many levels.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

