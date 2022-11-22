Demand for a new election in Trenton, NJ

Even as Mercer County Elections officials say all votes have now been counted and local election results will be certified before the Nov. 26th deadline, a group of Trenton City Council candidates want complete do-over.

Trenton City Council President Kathy McBride blasted what she called a "failed election." McBride was joined in video posted to Facebook by council candidates Alex Bethea, Waldemar Ronquillo, Divine Allah and mayoral candidate Cherie Garrette."

McBride is calling on the Murphy Administration to order another election.

Garrette called for the new election to be held on Dec. 16 in order to "have a free and fair election by allowing all the candidates placed back on the ballot and have oversight and being monitored by officials outside Mercer County." The group says a run-off elections "should be off the table."

All of the new voting machines purchased by Mercer County failed to read pre-printed ballots on election day. All ballots have to be collected by hand, and scanned by machines at County Election offices.

On Monday, Superintendent of Elections Nathaniel Walker said all votes, including provisional and mail-in ballots, had been counted and final tallies would be certified by his office.

Council Candidate Divine Allah, who posted the video to her Facebook page, questioned the results. She called on state and federal officials to investigate and "look deeper at how the superintendent of elections has handled this election, how the board of elections has handled this election, and the county Clerks office. Something needs to be done."

All of the candidates say Walker failed the voters of Trenton. They also alleged ballots were thrown in the trash and residents were unaware of redistricting and changes in polling places, further adding to the disenfranchisement of voters.

Despite the tough talk from the candidates, it is unclear if they have hired a lawyer to formally challenge elections results. Aside from posting the video, none were answering questions from reporters, according to The Trentonian.

Mayor Reed Gusciora, who has been warring with McBride and members of the council for years, rejected calls for a new election. He told The Trentonian this was further evidence of their obstruction. The overriding message from the electorate was a rejection of their inability to help move the city forward," Gusciora said.

