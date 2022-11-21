NJ sets new date for run-off elections

NJ sets new date for run-off elections

State officials have delayed run-off elections in New Jersey until Tuesday, Dec. 13.

Citing the failure of voting machines in Mercer County, Acting Gov. Sheila Oliver signed an executive order on Friday setting the new date for run-off balloting.

Oliver says elections officials have been working around the clock to retabulate votes since from the 2022 general election, and the delay will give them "the necessary time they need to effectively gather election day materials and ballots."

All ballots in Mercer County had to be counted by hand after scanning machines failed to read ballots at polling places. That process was completed last week, but more than 5,000 provisional ballots were still being reviewed.

The investigation into why new voting machines did not work is ongoing.

Mercer County Executive Brian Hughes is calling for major reforms to local elections following a series of issues including broken voting machines and thousands of missing ballots.

“After issues in the last two elections, I have come to the conclusion that we must fundamentally change the management of the election process in Mercer County because it is clearly not working,” Hughes said in a statement.

Oliver also cited the Thanksgiving Holiday as another reason to delay run-off elections.  She says it will give elections officials the ability to distribute and collect vote-by-mail materials.

At least three municipalities from across New Jersey have notified the state they will need to conduct run-off elections for local races, including Perth Amboy, Manchester Township and the City of Trenton.

