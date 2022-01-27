When it comes to Valentine’s Day, people in New Jersey tend to procrastinate

According to one study, New Jersey is the absolute worst when it comes to waiting until the last minute to buy Valentine’s Day gifts.

Maybe it’s because we’re all so busy or maybe we’re just forgetful, but, for whatever reason, we rank last among the 50 states. The survey was done by 4over, a wholesale trade printing company and it was conducted primarily by analyzing Google searches for last minute Valentine’s ideas by state and by major city. They also surveyed Americans with a mix of single and married, male and female.

While we’re last, the states most prepared to celebrate their Valentine? North Dakota, Alaska, South Dakota and Wyoming. Other procrastinating states are Maryland, Rhode Island, New York, and Virginia.

Valentines day hearts on wooden background seb_ra loading...

In their survey, they discovered that 67% say they plan on celebrating Valentine’s Day this year and 50% admit to waiting until the last minute to buy a gift. On top of that, more than a quarter of Americans say they’ve forgotten to get a gift for someone they love.

The study reveals the usual discrepancy between how much men spend on the holiday and how much women do: for men, the average outlay is $76, while women will spend an average of $60.

Another interesting item from the survey:”69% of those surveyed said they’re buying gifts for their significant other while 15% say they plan to get their mother a gift and 10% will be buying for their friend.”

The most popular Valentine’s gifts are chocolates and candies, cards, dinner, and flowers.

Maybe the best advice for New Jerseyans is to shop now so you don’t forget.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle only.

