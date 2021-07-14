What’s your favorite movie, the one you watch over and over? (Opinion)

In the Spadea house it's "Jaws." It's always "Jaws. And everything shark-related.

If "Jaws" is one as we're flipping through, we stop, even though pretty much everyone in the house can recite the movie line by line!

Is there a go-to movie in your home? That one movie, that no matter what you're doing, you'd stop to watch?

Check out my movie conversation with my podcast co-hosts, Jay and Jessica on the latest episode of my podcast, Speaking with Bill Spadea.

After you subscribe to my podcast so you never miss an episode, make sure you download the FREE NJ1015 app and subscribe to the "Bill Spadea Channel".

This will ensure you get an alert every time I post and article you need to check out, and you'll be able to send me a note through the chat feature.

For this week, send your go-to movie and we'll compile a list of the top movies NJ residents will watch over and over again.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

LOOK: Here are the 50 best beach towns in America Every beach town has its share of pluses and minuses, which got us thinking about what makes a beach town the best one to live in. To find out, Stacker consulted data from WalletHub , released June 17, 2020, that compares U.S. beach towns. Ratings are based on six categories: affordability, weather, safety, economy, education and health, and quality of life. The cities ranged in population from 10,000 to 150,000, but they had to have at least one local beach listed on TripAdvisor. Read the full methodology here . From those rankings, we selected the top 50. Readers who live in California and Florida will be unsurprised to learn that many of towns featured here are in one of those two states.

Keep reading to see if your favorite beach town made the cut.