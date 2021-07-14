What’s your favorite movie, the one you watch over and over? (Opinion)
In the Spadea house it's "Jaws." It's always "Jaws. And everything shark-related.
If "Jaws" is one as we're flipping through, we stop, even though pretty much everyone in the house can recite the movie line by line!
Is there a go-to movie in your home? That one movie, that no matter what you're doing, you'd stop to watch?
For this week, send your go-to movie and we'll compile a list of the top movies NJ residents will watch over and over again.
