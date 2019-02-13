We had a great conversation yesterday about what's wrong in New Jersey and what we can do to fix it. As you know, it doesn't help to complain if you're not gonna offer solutions.

What we really need to do to fix New Jersey is to fire two people that are standing in the way of progress, Governor Phil Murphy who seems more focused on his personal ego trip than actually running government, AND Steve Sweeney who seems willing to say and do anything to hold onto power, regardless of who he hurts.

We covered that all on my weekly Facebook LIVE. From brining to, well, my hair.

