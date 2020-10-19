What’s the weirdest thing you’ve eaten?

Over the weekend, we discovered a new weird thing to eat, Rambutan. It’s a spiky looking round, reddish colored fruit. Easy to peel and very tasty. It has the texture of a grape, maybe closer to a kiwi fruit as one caller suggested. There’s a little chewiness and the taste is a mild sweet.

Of course, right away we thought that Eric Scott could figure out a way to use the fruit in a delicious Fall cocktail. Have you ever cooked with or used this fruit for a drink? Let me know through our free App and I’ll be happy to share some of your ideas on the air!

