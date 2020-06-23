What’s the deal with fireworks every night in New Jersey?

It seems to be happening in big cities up and down the East Coast. Jersey City has gotten so many complaints, they've created a new police unit to handle to situation.Other areas of the country, on edge with recent civil unrest are getting up to 400 calls a night of shots being fired, which in many cases turn out to be fireworks. Some are saying it's a simple explanation. Cities and towns are quieter than usual due to the quarantine and people are bored. They've also been given free money for a couple of months. So if you combine those ingredients you get explosive situations, with and without fireworks.

Here's another reason you may hear more in New Jersey, they're legal now. Growing up as a kid, we'd have to wait for a family vacation down south or have someone else who went "down there" to bring us some back. As of the summer of 2018, New Jersey allowed more fireworks for sale than we were used to seeing in ours state. I'm all for it, but I was shocked when my son lit some off in his backyard in May, that he bought at the local CVS! They were the kind we'd have to get from southern states in the past, but not some of them are here!

There are tons of internet conspiracies being tossed around as to why you're hearing so many fireworks and not just the kind you can buy in your local pharmacy. Some say there are some pretty serious explosives being set off for insidious purposes. In an age where no one is sure what to believe or even know if our system is equipped or ready to protect you, it's no wonder people are speculating wildly. We're about two weeks away from the biggest fireworks holiday in our county, the 4th of July. Get ready to hear plenty more, and keep your hose handy in case any land on you roof.

