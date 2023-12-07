What’s replacing shuttered Blackbeard’s Cave amusement park in NJ
Full disclosure. It wasn’t my amusement park. I was no longer a kid when it opened more than 30 years ago in Bayville, Ocean County.
But for many New Jersey families it was a big draw for a long time. It wasn’t huge like Six Flags Great Adventure or Hershey Park. But it was perfect.
In many ways it was like Bowcraft in Scotch Plains, which is also gone.
Blackbeard’s Cave had mini-golf, batting cages, bounce houses, small kiddie-rides, go-karts, archery, an indoor arcade, etc..
It all came to an end because of the pandemic. Most of us lived through it. A lot of New Jersey businesses did not. They were never able to reopen.
For a time it looked as though a storage facility would go in its place. So it might be comforting to know that is not happening according to nj.com.
Instead the township is dipping into its own pocket to the tune of over $5 million to buy the land and preserve it as open space.
Based on the location to other parcels of open space in the township, including its proximity to the county’s Barnegat Branch Trail, we are not only preserving open space, but we ultimately will provide additional recreational opportunities for our residents, protect the environment and maintain our quality of life,” said Berkley Township Council President John Bacchione of the plans.
Even if not an amusement park any longer it’s nice to know the land will still have the sound of kids laughing and playing.
