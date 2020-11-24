What’s Normal – Thanksgiving edition

Usually when we do a What’s Normal poll the questions aren’t very serious; not exactly the stuff of Gallup. Not even Rutgers-Eagleton. More Buzzfeed at best.

But on Friday when we did a Thanksgiving version one question was deadly serious. And hopefully the only year it could possibly apply. We asked if you were planning on being at a gathering of more than 10 people. Which, of course, runs against all sound medical advice and is in violation of an executive order. The result was very evenly split but, by just one vote, more people than not said they planned to go against scientific advice.

Another question was about saying grace at Thanksgiving dinner and overwhelmingly people still do.

Then there was the white meat vs dark meat debate. By one vote, white meat won out.

At least that’s what the limited number of calls we could take in one hour said. Sometimes the online version shows different results. So what’s normal for this Thanksgiving? Answer our three poll questions and find out!

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski. Any opinions expressed are Jeff Deminski's own.