What’s in the air at school? NJ may force officials to find out

Schools would have to get their own lessons — on what's actually circulating through the air inside the classrooms — under a proposed law advancing through the New Jersey Statehouse.

Lawmakers have advanced a bill that would require a study of the indoor air quality at public schools throughout New Jersey, and require a plan for districts to take on any common air pollutants that are detected.

“Because children spend a majority of their formative years in our public schools, it is imperative for us to ensure that the air they breathe is safe and free of any harmful particles," said Sen. Linda Greenstein, D-Middlesex, a sponsor of the measure.

Under the measure, the mandated study wouldn't have to occur at every school. Officials would use a "representative sample" of schools throughout the Garden State — old and new buildings, for example, and schools located in diverse regions.

"It's designed to actually put facts and figures on a problem that right now we don't have enough data on," said Doug O'Malley, director of Environment New Jersey.

Specifically, the air quality test would look at levels of carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, nitrogen dioxide, sulfur dioxide, and other hazardous indoor contaminants.

O'Malley noted that the coronavirus pandemic shed a light on the importance of proper ventilation in New Jersey classrooms.

"This is even more concerning for students who live in communities and go to schools close to busy highways and intersections," O'Malley said.

If Greenstein's bill were to become law, the air quality study would have to occur within a year.

Using the data from the study, New Jersey officials would then be tasked with compiling a list of the most common air contaminants in the schools, and publishing guidance for school districts to use to take action to reduce risks.

The bill was advanced by the Senate Environment and Energy Committee by a vote of 4-0 on Jan. 13.

