What’s being done about Route 80 traffic nightmare crippling NJ businesses

☑️ Businesses along Routes 10, 15 and 46 have been impacted by the Route 80 closure

☑️ Proposed legislation would blunt the impact on businesses

☑️ Gov. Murphy says the westbound lanes of Route 80 could reopen in a week

Two Morris County legislators are sponsoring legislation to help minimize the impact of the closure of Route 80.

The closure of the interstate in both directions has pushed traffic onto Routes 10, 15 and 46 creating long delays and heavy traffic that makes commuters less likely to stop at restaurants and retailers. Assemblywoman Aura Dunn and state Sen. Anthony M. Bucco, both Republicans, introduced the two bills on Monday.

"When folks recognize that they're going to have to sit in traffic to get to a particular location, they avoid those locations and that's exactly what we're seeing. The businesses in this area in these small towns is really, really taking a hit," Bucco told Eric Scott on the New Jersey 101.5 Morning Show.

The owner of a bagel shop on Route 46 told NBC New York that his business is down 40% since the closure of the eastbound lanes over a month ago.

'This issue is not going to go away soon'

One bill would create a $1 million grant program through the New Jersey Economic Development Authority to address the increased costs of transportation. The second measure provides tax credits for small businesses that lost revenue and their essential workers who lost wages.

"This issue is not going to go away soon and we have to start thinking a little differently about how we're going to address these issues. One is the park and ride to get some congestion off of the highway. The other is the 50% off NJ Transit fares. The other is these other two programs," Bucco said.

Gov. Phil Murphy said Tuesday that two westbound lanes could reopen by the end of the week, provided tests on the integrity of the highway show it is safe. He told reporters during a tour with U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy on Saturday that he expects the eastbound lanes will likely be closed for at least another six to eight weeks.

