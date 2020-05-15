What would be your choice for a last meal?

I know you’ve thought about it. If you had to say, OK, this is my exit meal, the last tastes that I’ll be able to enjoy, what would it be?

My choice is simple. Rare ribeye steak (bone in of course!), roasted sweet potatoes & carrots. Of course, a great steak is accompanied by a nice red wine and finished with a good cigar.

For me as a Jersey guy, the best part of a steak dinner is having a little left over. Yes, I chop up the leftover steak and fry it up with onions and melt cheese for the best homemade cheesesteak around.

Enter your number to get the NJ 101.5 app

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

More from New Jersey 101.5: