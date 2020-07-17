What to see in Atlantic City beside casinos

Gambling first started in Atlantic City with the opening of the Resorts Hotel and Casino in 1978. With that came lots of change to the landscape, especially along the beachfront. But you will still find lots of remnants of the old Atlantic City and newer additions beside hotels and casinos in this great resort town. There are grand old "shore" style houses that make you thing you're in Spring Lake or Avon by the Sea in the Lower Chelsea section. And the 108 year old Knife and Fork Inn across the street from the beach is as unique and special a place as you'll find anywhere in New Jersey.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy. Any opinions expressed are Dennis' own.

