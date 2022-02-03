What to do with the children? Indoor activities for kids in NJ

Remember the good old days when your social life didn't cost your parents a dime? That's all changed now and part of the challenge of raising children is keeping them entertained. Here are some great places you can take them to and create some great memories.

Funplex: Locations in East Hanover and Mt Laurel

Bowlmor/Bowlero: Located in Green Brook, North Brunswick, Aberdeen Township, Hazlet, Deptford, Blackwood, Belleville, Wallington

Color Me Mine: Can be found in the Bridgewater Mall, Princeton, Summit, Edison, Freehold, Ridgewood, Denville, Toms River, and Vorhees

Monster Mini Golf: Offer Black Light Mini Golf, Mini bowling, Monster Themed Laser Tag, Laser Maze and Arcade games. Locations in Cherry Hill, Fairfield, Edison, Paramus, and Eatontown

SkyZone locations in Springfield, South Plainfield, Pine Brook, Mt Olive, and Allendale

The Gravity Vault: Locations in Montclair, Chatham, Brick, Flemington, Middletown, Hoboken, Upper Saddle River, and Voorhees

KidzVillage: Locations in Kenilworth, Woodbridge, Jersey City

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Steve Trevelise only. Follow him on Twitter @realstevetrev.

You can now listen to Steve Trevelise — On Demand! Discover more about New Jersey’s personalities and what makes the Garden State interesting . Download the Steve Trevelise show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now:

Inside ISLAND Waterpark, coming soon to Atlantic City