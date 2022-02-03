What to do with the children? Indoor activities for kids in NJ
Remember the good old days when your social life didn't cost your parents a dime? That's all changed now and part of the challenge of raising children is keeping them entertained. Here are some great places you can take them to and create some great memories.
Funplex: Locations in East Hanover and Mt Laurel
Branchburg Sports Complex
Bowlmor/Bowlero: Located in Green Brook, North Brunswick, Aberdeen Township, Hazlet, Deptford, Blackwood, Belleville, Wallington
Color Me Mine: Can be found in the Bridgewater Mall, Princeton, Summit, Edison, Freehold, Ridgewood, Denville, Toms River, and Vorhees
ClimbZone in Howell
Nickelodeon Universe, Black Light Mini Golf, and DreamWorks Water Park at American Dream
Monster Mini Golf: Offer Black Light Mini Golf, Mini bowling, Monster Themed Laser Tag, Laser Maze and Arcade games. Locations in Cherry Hill, Fairfield, Edison, Paramus, and Eatontown
SkyZone locations in Springfield, South Plainfield, Pine Brook, Mt Olive, and Allendale
RPM Raceway in Jersey City
iPlay America in Freehold NJ
Liberty Science Center in Jersey City
Rockin' Jump in Wayne
The Gravity Vault: Locations in Montclair, Chatham, Brick, Flemington, Middletown, Hoboken, Upper Saddle River, and Voorhees
KidzVillage: Locations in Kenilworth, Woodbridge, Jersey City
Funzilla in Delran
