If you're like many families in New Jersey, you just couldn't resist taking a ride on the back of a tractor flatbed this fall to go pick apples.

A few weeks back just about the whole extended family went apple picking at Russo's Farm in Tabernacle.

You line up and pay for your ticket on the flatbed and ask for a few bags.

There were nine of us, and everybody couldn't resist those beautiful apples on all those trees.

When you get back to the farmhouse stand you weigh and pay for all those apples.

The price was pretty reasonable but there were A LOT OF APPLES.

So, after a couple of weeks of sitting in bags in the garage to keep them cool, it was time to do something with these delicious things.

After last year's excursion, my daughter and I decided to make an apple torte.

Apple pie seemed to much work, so a torte is was and it was delicious!

You'll need less than half a dozen baking apples like Granny Smith, Fuji, Gala or Honey Crisp.

Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media loading...

We used whatever varieties we had in the bags and peeled about four smaller ones.

Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media loading...

Then slice them into fairly thin wedges.

Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media loading...

Coated them with cinnamon, brown sugar and melted butter.

Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media loading...

Prepared our crust in the food processor.

Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media loading...

After rolling it out on parchment paper applied a thin coat of flour.

Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media loading...

Arranged the apple slices in a circular form about three inches from the edge of the crust and folded the edges over.

Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media loading...

Brushed the top crust with apricot jam and sprinkle with turbinado sugar and bake at 350 degrees for one hour.

Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media loading...

Let cool for about fifteen minutes (if you can wait that long) and enjoy!

Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media loading...

