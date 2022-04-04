How much stress do you feel living in New Jersey? Not much, according to WalletHub, which ranked Garden State 41st on a list out of 50. That puts New Jersey in the Top 10 least stressed out states. How can that be you ask?

I have a theory. Along with New Jersey being in the Top 10 of least stressed out states, we also lead the nation in profanity. We curse therefore we are. While other states hold their tension in their frustration which builds stress, we let ours out with a few choice words or a simple bird flip.

Personally, I think the middle finger could actually replace the American goldfinch as the official bird of New Jersey. I also think the flipped bird should be on-road tests so that future drivers could know how to avoid stress when someone drives too slow in the left lane or cuts them off. This could go a long way toward cutting down fatal car accidents.

Growing up in New Jersey, I've become a big fan of the curse. Something happens that stresses you out, let one rip. You immediately feel better. While F**k you could lead to an altercation in other states, here, it's a welcome greeting followed by a bro hug, "Bring it in."

So let those other states live with their polite frustration biting their lip at the first sign of stress, welcome to New Jersey, where we don't bite our lip, we give you some.

Here are some of the many things that stress us out in New Jersey. If you let out a curse after everyone, you're going to feel great today!

Brian Brown

Gov. Murphy

President Biden Hosts Meeting Of The National Governors Association Getty Images loading...

Beth Coffey Fite

Driving to the shore on Friday night of Memorial Day weekend.

Source Adobe Stock By 290712 Source Adobe Stock By 290712 loading...

Thomas Mongelli

Negotiating traffic circles in the senior citizen capital of the state.

Somerville Circle on Google Maps Somerville Circle on Google Maps loading...

Jill Zutty

Tornados

Source Adobe Stock By Matthew Source Adobe Stock By Matthew loading...

John J Ruppert

The Right Turns To Make A Left Turn LOL

Source Adobe Stock By leeyiutung Source Adobe Stock By leeyiutung loading...

Robin Oratio

Property Tax!

Source Adobe Stock By Andrey Popov Source Adobe Stock By Andrey Popov loading...

Deena Gordon

The most stressful thing about living in NJ is that it's NJ. Nuff said.

Original Photo Source Adobe Stock By Kittiphan Original Photo Source Adobe Stock By Kittiphan loading...

Gary Cavico

Driving on the parkway during rush hour

Source Adobe Stock By Kadmy Source Adobe Stock By Kadmy loading...

Mark G Tillson

Potholes in jersey

Source Adobe Stock By Gary Whitton Source Adobe Stock By Gary Whitton loading...

Robert Michelin

Taxes. Taxes and Taxes. Good thing we have an excellent radio station

Source Adobe Stock By Kimberly Reinick Source Adobe Stock By Kimberly Reinick loading...

Matt Heavens

Finding an affordable shore rental

Source Adobe Stock By jonbilous Source Adobe Stock By jonbilous loading...

Peter Delutis

Trying to get construction permits so your renovations will be done within a year not 5 years

Source Adobe Stock By adrian_ilie825 Source Adobe Stock By adrian_ilie825 loading...

Kieran Thomas Gormley

Being able to afford it

Source Adobe Stock By globalmoments Source Adobe Stock By globalmoments loading...

