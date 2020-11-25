What should Jersey’s anthem be?

The United States has a national anthem. Every state other than New Jersey has an official state song.

Oh, we tried. I remember when I was a little kid iconic rock radio dj Carol Miller pushing hard to make Born To Run by Bruce Springsteen the state song. A man named Red Mascara stalked the halls of the State House for years lobbying for his song I’m From New Jersey to be formally adopted.

Yet here we are.

Someone on the New Jersey subreddit put it out there. What should be New Jersey’s official song?

Some suggestions were Jersey Girl (without specifying if they wanted the Tom Waits version or the Springsteen version), Woke Up This Morning by Alabama 3 (that’s the Soprano’s theme song), Taxman by The Beatles, Livin’ On A Prayer by Bon Jovi, etc..

I would offer up I Love The Way You Lie by Eminem and Rihanna in honor of our Jersey politics.

Or maybe Billy Joel’s Movin’ Out since everyone seems to want to now.

99 Problems by Jay-Z could work, except Jersey seems to have far more than just 99.

Maybe I’m being too negative? Fine. Perhaps you’ll be better at this. Bring up what New Jersey’s anthem should be at your holiday gathering and see where it goes.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski. Any opinions expressed are Jeff Deminski's own.