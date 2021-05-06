What scares NJ more: COVID-19 or coerced vaccination? (Opinion)

The push is on harder than ever to get any vaccine in our lifetime. Increasingly, it's become more of a social and political issue than a medical one.

People don't hesitate to ask friends, co-workers, even strangers if they've taken "the shot." There has been talk of "vaccine passports" to participate in everything from taking a flight to going to public events to going to college on campus. Many colleges in New Jersey have already instituted mandatory vaccines for on-campus learning. Some people are raising red flags over the practice.

Now several states, including our neighbor New York, have called for vaccinated sections at ballgames this summer. The New Jersey Devils hockey team is talking about doing the same thing at the Prudential Center for next season. What happens if you want to go to the concession stands or the restrooms? Perhaps they're trying to stigmatize the unwilling into finally giving in to take what many believe is an experimental drug they're not comfortable with.

No mainstream media outlet or social media wants to talk about the VAERS numbers. VAERS is the Vaccine Adverse Effects Reporting System whose numbers are published by the CDC. Many criticize VAERS for vastly underreporting the actual numbers. You can see the numbers in the data released almost two weeks ago by the CDC. Those that want to believe we've found the way out of the crisis don't want to believe the numbers and the forces trying to convince you to get "the shot", don't want you to see the numbers.

These cases are dismissed as not being proven to be directly attributable to the vaccines. The Swine Flu vaccine program in the 1970s was discontinued after only a fraction of the number of cases of injury or death.

My question to you is are you more afraid of COVID-19 or the coercion involved in getting this vaccine? Take our poll below.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy. Any opinions expressed are Dennis Malloy's own.