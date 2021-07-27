What not to say on a first date in New Jersey (Opinion)

We received a note from a listener through our free NJ1015 app talking about a disastrous first date he had.

The conversation took a wrong turn after his date asked him about siblings. He had one, but he committed suicide and wasn't a nice guy to begin with ... wow, thinking that he maybe should have deflected that truthfulness.

"When she asked me if I had any siblings I really couldn’t offer any more than I had one, a younger brother who died by suicide and sucked to be around for as long as I can remember. I couldn’t recall anything good to say. That was a bummer of a topic for a first date…"

Anyway, the date when down hill from there and he asked our advice.

Listeners had plenty.

Most seem to believe that non-controversial subjects are all people should talk about. Great unifiers like food.

I can't disagree that food is ALWAYS a great subject, but I come from a different school of thought when it comes to meeting people.

I love the idea that you can identify someone these days by whether they wear a mask outside or the bumper stickers on their car. I say lay your cards on the table.

Like Trump? Say it. Hate Trump? Say it.

Better to start your relationship off on an honest conversation instead of faking it and hoping that controversy won't erupt. It always does.

Your true colors will always be seen, so why not lead with it?

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

50 Most Popular Chain Restaurants in America YouGov investigated the most popular dining brands in the country, and Stacker compiled the list to give readers context on the findings. Read on to look through America's vast and divergent variety of restaurants—maybe you'll even find a favorite or two.