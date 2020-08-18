What it’s like to plan a wedding during a lockdown

Is there a way to have a wedding during a lockdown? Turns out, not really.

Story after story came across our airwaves on Tuesday morning with brides, grooms and future in-laws lamenting the fact that the world has been turned upside down. Many weddings postponed and many families unsure whether the event will happen and if they can get their deposits back.

One couple, Manda and Jeff are going through just that. They are hoping to get back $12,000 that they put down for an October wedding that has to be moved to next year. The problem is that the venue isn’t budging and is now asking for another $6,000 in order for them to have a Saturday next year. According to the couple, the venue has been rude and less than helpful. To make it worse, they reportedly received government stimulus money, according to Manda, a million dollars?

Seems to me that wedding venues should be bending over backwards to accommodate prior customers. It is gonna be way to easy for couples going forward to skip the fancy food and party and just do a lower key, and way cheaper, celebration at home.

