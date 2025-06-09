What early voting reveals about election — NJ Top News

Here's the stories you'll be talking about on the New Jersey 101.5 Morning Show with Eric Scott on Monday:

NJ candidates for governor, NJ election 2025

❎ More than 400,000 votes have already been cast

❎ 10% of registered party affiliated voters

❎ Election day is June 10

Early voting has been relatively strong in this year's wide open primary for governor.

An Associated Press analysis fines more than 4001,703 votes have been cast in-person and by mail ahead of Election Day, June 10.

Democrats have far outpaced Republicans when it comes to vote-by-mail ballots. According to the AP analysis, Democrats have cast 236,918 ballots by mail versus just 73,184 from Republicans.

New Jersey also hosted early in-person voting through Sunday. The latest figures have only been compiled through Friday, so it is not clear how many ballots were cast over the weekend.

As of Friday, 51,964 Democrats voted in-person and 39,273 Republicans had visited a polling place.

Based on those figures, turnout for the primary sits at about 10%.

That does not include unaffiliated voters. New Jersey is an open primary state, meaning unaffiliated voters can vote in the primary. If you are an unaffiliated voter, you must declare for a party at the polling location. You may then vote in the primary, but will not be affiliated with the party whose primary you are participating in. You do have the option to switch back to unaffiliated after the election is over.

President Donald Trump, sign outside Middletown Board of Education office

✅ A bumper sticker with '8647' was on a Middletown school employee's car

✅ It can be interpreted as a threat to President Donald Trump

✅ Middletown police are investigating, and the Secret Service was notified

MIDDLETOWN — A faculty member at a Monmouth County high school has slapped a bumper sticker on their vehicle that some interpreted as a call for the assassination of President Donald Trump.

The sticker reads "8647" in rose font as first reported by Monica Paige, the White House correspondent for Frontlines at Turning Point, an organization that advocates for conservative politics on high school and college campuses. Frontlines is their media outlet.

New Jersey 101.5 has learned that the staff member is a guidance counselor at the school.

What does '8647' mean?

"8647" is a term that some have interpreted as a call for violence against Trump, who survived an assassination attempt before the election.

Merriam-Webster says 86 is slang often attributed to bar and restaurant workers meaning “to throw out,” “to get rid of” or “to refuse service to," while "47" is a reference to Trump's second term as 47th president of the United States.

The term got widespread attention last month when former FBI Director James Comey, who said he had been unaware of its significance, posted a picture he took of shells arranged into "8647" on a beach.

Aftermath of a fire at a home on Tudor Street in Egg Harbor Township 6/5/25

🔥 A dog was rescued from a burning home

🔥 Investigators suspect an e-bike

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A charging e-bike is being blamed for yet another fire at a New Jersey home.

Egg Harbor Township police say a house on Tudor Street was fully engulfed when they arrived around 2:15 p.m. Thursday. All residents had escaped but firefighters rushed inside to rescue a dog.

The dog was successfully resuscitated by first responders and taken to a veterinarian.

Red Cross New Jersey said it assisted four residents of the home.

The fire was brought under control in just over an hour. The single-story home sustained heavy damage.

Images of suspect in exposure case at Marshalls in Evesham

🚨The suspect exposed himself at Marshalls a couple of times

🚨He exposed himself to a child, workers told police

🚨Police posted images of the man caught on video

EVESHAM — Police are trying to identify a man who exposed himself in front of several customers, including a child, inside a Marshall’s store on Monday for the second time in a week.

Police said the man entered the store on Route 73 around 2 p.m. and showed his genitals to "multiple patrons." Workers told investigators he came into the store a week ago and exposed himself to several customers, including a juvenile.

Request for the public's help

The man was described by witnesses as a Black male in his early 20s with short hair, similar to video that showed the man entering the store.

This description was confirmed through video surveillance footage, which captured the suspect entering the store in the Willow Ridge shopping center.

Police asked anyone with information about this incident to call them at 856-983-1116.

The main entrance to Southern Ocean Medical Center in Manahawkin

(Google Maps) loading...

👩‍⚕️ Contract reached at Southern Ocean Medical Center hours before walkout

👩‍⚕️ 'Safe staffing' was key issue

Just hours before nurses were due to walk off the job at Southern Ocean Medical Center, the two sides announced they had reached a tentative agreement.

What the union calls 'safe staffing' levels were again central to negotiations as they have been in recent contracts with other hospitals in New Jersey.

“Safe staffing protects patients, retains nurses, and actually saves hospitals money," Health Professionals & Allied Employees (HPAE) Local 5138 president Debbie White said.

Located in Manahawkin and owned by Hackensack Meridian Health, Southern Ocean Medical Center had been preparing for all 350 nurses to strike at midnight Sunday.

Details of the tentative three-year contract have yet to be released.

