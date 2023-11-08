🔴West Milford police are investigating a dead dog

WEST MILFORD — A $1,000 reward is being offered by The West Milford Animal Shelter Society for information leading to whoever left a dead dog in the woods.

A criminal investigation is on the way after police said a male Husky was found dead on Oct. 26 approximately 10 feet into the woods off of Clinton Road by Schoolhouse Cove Road.

The animal appeared to be a young black-and-white Husky that was not neutered.

The dog was wearing a size “large” black nylon tactical-style collar, which is commonly purchased on Amazon, police said. A yellow and blue bungee cord was hooked to the collar.

There were no I.D. tags on the collar, and the dog was not microchipped.

Regional animal shelters, veterinarians, and missing dog listings have been checked.

Due to the manner in which the Husky was found, police said they were treating the dog’s death as a crime.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the WMPD Detective Bureau at (973) 728-2803.

