Pause for a moment and think back to last year when those big, special days were approaching. Not just Christmas or New Year's, but also days like Thanksgiving & Halloween. Or, perhaps it was something like an anniversary or birthday that you always look forward to every year.

Some of those days are personal, whereas others are more universal. And depending on how you feel about them, you might either get excited or frustrated. Let's look at Christmas, for example.

How many out there dread the approach of the big day? Not just because it brings cold weather and shorter days, but also because of how much money we lose preparing for the holidays.

Dinners, presents, travel, and more, every one of those expenses adds up. And for those who host every year, the pressures can be enormous. Well OK, maybe that's exaggerated a bit, but you get the point. Not every countdown is something we like to celebrate.

Staying on the Christmas topic, there are also many who absolutely love counting down to the big day. Again, it's all based on how you feel about a particular day or event. Some are worth celebrating, while others aren't.

But it's not just the 25 days of Christmas we're talking about here. Now that we're officially into 2025, there's another countdown we can officially take part in that also involves 25 days. Or should I say, 25 Mondays.

And it's not just one event, but multiple, with two big ones in particular.

We're now less than 25 Monday's away - Is NJ ready? It's hard to believe, but New Jersey is getting closer to the big days. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 Sunday morning host & content contributor Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.