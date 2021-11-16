It hasn't smelled like freshly baked cookies and animal crackers in Fair Lawn since July.

However, if you drove past the iconic Nabisco plant on route 208, you could almost close your eyes and still smell the goodness that had come out of that facility for generations.

AP

Nabisco's parent company, Mondelēz Global, closed the plant last July. For more than 60 years the Fair Lawn plant made Oreos, Fig Newtons, Ritz Crackers, Premium saltines and was the only plant to make Animal Crackers.

Reddit/u/mrhistoricalmaniac

Even though the plant was shut down, the 11 story building with the Nabisco name in red lettering still stood. Not for long.

Mondelēz has sold the entire property for $165.5 million dollars. According to a deed filed in Bergen County, the new owner is Greek Development Corporation. Based in East Brunswick, the company website says they have developed "more than 27 million square feet of industrial properties" and specialize in distribution centers, manufacturing sites and food storage.

What their plans are for the Nabisco site is unclear, but NorthJersey.com reports the building will be torn down.

Local officials had known the sale of the property was eventually going to happen, but didn't have any control over who bought it. There was concern the property would be turned into residential units.

Mayor Kurt Peluso expressed relief to NorthJersey.com and was optimistic whatever facility rises on the former Nabisco site would bring jobs. About 600 jobs were lost when the plant closed in July.

