Welcome Baby Jack – NJ Troopers deliver baby on Rt. 287

An expectant mom was on her way to the hospital to give birth, but the baby didn't want to wait.

New Jersey State police were called to the scene on Route 287 in Bridgewater, Somerset County, on the evening of May 21.

They found a white SUV pulled to the side of the road, and the mom on her hands and knees next to the passenger side door.

Troopers Michael Morreale, Ryan Van Arsdale and Anthony Makhnin quickly determined this baby was going to enter the world on the shoulder of 287.

As cars sped by on the dark highway, Trooper Morreale knelt down to comfort the mom, and prepared to receive the baby while his fellow troopers shined their flashlights.

In a post on Facebook, the NJSP said there were complications.

"Due to the awkward position of the mother, the umbilical cord became wrapped around the baby," the post read, "Troopers Morreale and Van Arsdale re-positioned the mom and baby."

A short time later, the baby was born was born and received by Trooper Morreale.

An ambulance arrived on the scene, and transported the new arrival to the hospital.

The mother named her new son 'Jack.' Both mom and baby are doing well.

"Welcome to the World, Baby Jack!," reads the Facebook post, "And thank you Troopers for the awesome job well done!"

To watch the entire police video, click HERE.

