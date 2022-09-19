Weekend wedding avoids disaster after NJ venue’s dancefloor buckles

On Saturday night a young couple tied the knot and then readied for a night-long celebration.

Brian and Cassidy were married on Saturday and had a reception at the Daymark Restaurant in Barnegat Light.

Everything was going great until the MC, Nick, felt the floor rumble and shake after the first dance set. According to reports, a floor joist failed and left the second-floor event space vulnerable. Thanks to the quick observation and action by Nick and the restaurant staff, everyone was asked to file out down the stairs.

Thankfully everyone got out safely and no one was injured. As a matter of fact, the party continued outside, moving to the backyard of the home rented by the groom's family.

The wedding MC joined us on the show on Monday to discuss the wedding, the crowd's excitement and how calm and orderly they were heeding the call to evacuate.

Then the father of the bride, Steven, called from West Milford to describe the scene as the floor moved under their feet.

Steven described the scene and had praise for his daughter and son-in-law, who were calm and happy despite the crazy night.

