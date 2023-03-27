Weekend of gun violence in Trenton, NJ – 2 people dead

New Jersey's capitol city was again beset by gun violence over the weekend.

On Friday, Trenton police were called to the GT Bar and Lounge near the back entrance to New Jersey State Prison just after 10:30 p.m.

Officers found two men suffering gunshot wounds on the street in front of the bar. Both were rushed to the hospital.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Harold Rosario, 19, died from his wounds. A 28-year-old man remains hospitalized this morning.

The Mercer County Prosecutor's Homicide Task Force is investigating, but have announced no suspects or arrests.

On Sunday, Trenton's Shot Spotter gunshot detection system alerted police to multiple rounds fired in the 100 block of Pennington Avenue around 6:30 p.m.

When officers arrived, two gunshot victims were located on the street.

The prosecutor's office says an adult female had been shot multiple times. She was pronounced dead at Capital Health Regional Medical Center a short time later.

An adult male was treated for a gunshot wound to the hand.

Neighbors told police there was a man with a gun inside a local residence. When officers entered the home, they found an adult male dead from an apparent self inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

Google Maps/Townsquare Media illustration Google Maps/Townsquare Media illustration loading...

While police said the investigation was ongoing, they believe the Sunday shooting was an isolated incidents and there was no immediate threat to the public.

Eric Scott is the senior political director and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at eric.scott@townsquaremedia.com

