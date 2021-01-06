Wednesday NJ weather: Quiet and seasonably cold, blah, blah, blah

The Bottom Line

There's really not much going on here, as high pressure commands our atmosphere and no substantial storm track in sight. I could literally tell you highs would be in the 40s through early next week, and it would probably be right. I'm not complaining about such n uneventful, near-normal, easy weather forecast. But I have to think that snow-lovers are starting to get antsy again.

Wednesday

This weather forecast reminds me of my son's Kindergarten STEAM class, in which they learn coding and programming. (Yes, he has STEAM class. Yes, he's learning basic coding. Yes, it's awesome!)

Just yesterday, the class was working on programming loops, using special "repeat" blocks. I fee like our weather forecast is stuck in such a loop for the foreseeable future. I don't see an opportunity for a pattern change (to warmer, colder, or more active weather) until the midpoint of the month — that's the end of next week.

Wednesday will be much brighter than the past few days, as partly to mostly sunny skies develop over New Jersey. There will be one weather nuisance, an occasional stiff breeze out of the northwest (up to 20 mph). High temperatures will remain seasonably chilly, around the lower 40s Wednesday afternoon.

Wednesday night will feature clear skies, calming winds, dry weather, and cold temperatures. We'll bottom out around 30 degrees.

Thursday

All in all, a nice January day. Lots of sunshine will help high temps into the mid 40s. Probably our warmest day of the week, so enjoy.

Friday

A storm system will pass well south of New Jersey during the day Friday. (The center of that low will be several hundred miles away, around North Carolina.) Close enough to spit some clouds our way. And I will include a slight chance of a snow or rain shower clipping South Jersey too. Highs will scale back to the lower 40s.

The Weekend & Beyond

Both Saturday and Sunday look bright and sunny, with near-normal high temperatures around 40 degrees.

Model guidance puts a few showers around in the Monday-Tuesday time frame. But again, we wouldn't be facing more significant, impactful weather until late next week (Thursday-Friday), at the earliest.

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. Follow him on Facebook or Twitter for the latest forecast and realtime weather updates.