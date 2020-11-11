Wednesday NJ weather: Over a day of soaking rain will end record warm streak

The Bottom Line

Lower 70s one more time Wednesday. Rain arrives midday Wednesday, lasting through Thursday afternoon. Rainfall totals will probably top 2 inches in South Jersey. In addition to the extended period of sloppy weather, temperatures will become much more November-ish in the coming days.

Wednesday morning's infrared satellite image shows an expansive cold front interacting with Tropical Storm Eta. It's about to get wet and sloppy in NJ. (College of DuPage Meteorology)

Wednesday

Our big transition day is here. A strong cold front approaching from the west will tap into tropical moisture, stemming from Tropical Storm Eta in the Gulf of Mexico. The result will be an extended period of sloppy, wet weather. And the end of our streak of record-breaking weather.

Having said that, it's still going to be warm Wednesday morning. We're starting the day with temperatures near 60 degrees — that would be a pleasant, refreshing morning in the middle of summer. Thermometers will still aim for the lower 70s by late morning. I'm not sure we'll hit record highs (75 at EWR, 74 at TTN, 76 at ACY). But still, don't expect a cooldown just yet.

It looks like first raindrops will enter western New Jersey by Wednesday late morning, spreading steady rain throughout the state Wednesday afternoon. That rain is likely to be heavy at times, with rumbles of thunder possible Wednesday evening. Wet and sloppy, with the potential for flooding, visibility, and traction issues.

Thursday

Pockets of rain will continue to impact New Jersey through the morning, finally tapering off sometime in the afternoon. Meanwhile, our cold front (the leading edge of cooler air) will pass from NW to SE in the morning. A stiff northerly breeze (gusting to 30 mph) will push in cooler air. So temperatures all day Thursday will be stuck in the 50s. (Bye bye, 70s and 80s!)

Friday

The grand finale of this mess will be much more November-ish conditions for Friday the 13th. One more quick batch of rain showers is possible Friday morning, then we'll see partial clearing. Highs will reach the upper 50s — that is normal for this time of year.

Saturday & Sunday

Shaping up pretty nicely, although pretty cool on Saturday. Look for a mix of sun and clouds, with highs limited to the lower 50s. (Morning lows might be cold enough for a frost/freeze in NW NJ and the Pine Barrens.)

Sunday looks better, in the upper 50s to around 60. I wouldn't rule out an isolated shower at some point this weekend, but I do favor a mainly dry outlook.

The Extended Forecast

Another cold front will arrive early Monday morning, delivering a batch of rain showers. The rest of Monday looks fairly dormant, with emerging sunshine, a stiff breeze, and seasonable temps holding steady close to 60. The current forecast shows the wind kicking up even more on Tuesday, dragging temperatures downward. Highs might get stuck in the 40s by the middle of the week. Kind of wintry. Definitely a difference from our recent streak of record warmth.

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. Follow him on Facebook or Twitter for the latest forecast and realtime weather updates.