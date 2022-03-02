Wawa parking lot crash leads to gas pump fire in Wall, NJ

WALL — It was a scary few minutes at a Monmouth County Wawa when a plumbing truck caught fire while fueling up following a parking lot crash on Tuesday afternoon.

Wall police said an 80-year-old South River man crashed his 2017 Toyota Camry into a Toyota Highlander around 1:15 p.m. in the parking of the Wawa on Route 34 near the traffic circle.

The man kept going into a gas pump under the canopy, causing it to fall on top of an unoccupied 2018 Ram ProMaster work van and spark a fire.

Truck after a fire at Wawa on Route 34 in Wall 3/1/22 Truck after a fire at Wawa on Route 34 in Wall 3/1/22 (Jersey Shore Fire Response) loading...

The store was evacuated and traffic detoured away from the store while the fire was extinguished, according to Wall police.

A photo shows the charred remains of the truck parked at a pump. Thick black smoke filled the air during the fire, which darkened the white sign above the pump.

The identities of those involved in the crash were not disclosed. Police said they all refused medical attention.

No charges were filed.

