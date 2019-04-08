How to get free coffee from Wawa (and several other places) in NJ this week

Devoted fans have been counting down to Wawa Day, as the brand celebrates its 55th birthday on Thursday by offering free coffee to customers. The offer applies to self-serve coffee, up to 24 ounces, one per customer.

It's not the only semi-holiday for lovers of both coffee and free stuff, as September 29 is National Coffee Day , which has become an annual offering of promotions at several convenience stores around New Jersey.

Most chains also now have their own apps, so frequent customers can accrue points or rewards toward free coffee or other items.

7-Eleven has a rewards program, which customers can register with online or through the chain's app . After buying six qualifying cups, the 7th cup is free.

Dunkin' Donuts has an app and its "DD Perks" program . For every $1 spent, 5 points are earned, with "bonus points along the way." Every 200 points means a free drink, any size, unlimited all year long.

QuickChek has an app, which offers a free drink incentive for downloading it. Power Perks on the "QC Mobile app " include every 7th coffee or made-to-order drink free.

Royal Farms , which has at least six stores in South Jersey , has a "RoFo" rewards program, as Virtual Club Members receive a free item after a 6th purchase in the same category, including coffee, fountain, bottled beverage, bakery and milk. The rewards program can be used through a card or their app.

Wawa has its own app , too, on which customers can order, pay and earn rewards for purchases.

