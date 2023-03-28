Water worries in South Jersey after chemical spill

A chemical spill from a manufacturing plant into a tributary of the Delaware River in Bristol, Pennsylvania this past Friday night caused the City of Philadelphia to issue a drinking water advisory over the weekend.

The advisory was rescinded Sunday afternoon, but that didn't stop people from running out to buy every bit of bottled water they could find in the city and way out into the suburbs.

We took a ride into Philadelphia on Sunday and were greeted by an urgent alert on our iPhones warning people about the drinking water advisory.

With the media blitz and the social media chatter, the concerns spread quickly and spread over the river into South Jersey. My town of Medford put out an email notifying residents that they have suspended use of American Water Company's water and are using the township's wells for the time being.

New Jersey American Water put out an alert asking customers in Burlington, Camden and Gloucester counties to reduce water usage to ensure optimal operation of its water treatment plants.

They have insured customers that the spill has not impacted their treated drinking water and they will continue to monitor the situation. Still, don't be surprised to see limited bottled water supplies at supermarkets and stores in towns along the Delaware River.

While people in the three South Jersey Counties closest to Philadelphia and Bucks County have been assured there is nothing to worry about when it comes to the safety of the water, they are being asked to conserve water at least for now. Some towns, like mine, have taken the extra step of using their own wells far away from the Delaware River. No need to panic or hoard water, just stay aware and informed.

