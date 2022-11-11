Watch the one and only Corey Feldman perform in Frenchtown, NJ

The one and only Corey Feldman is hitting the road again and coming straight to Frenchtown, NJ to perform for you all night long.

Yes, he’s not just an actor but a singer, too.

Ovation TV Premiere Screening Of "Art Breakers" Araya Doheny loading...

Artie’s Bar & Grill on Route 12 is hosting Corey on Sunday, Dec. 4 from 5:30 to 9:40 p.m.

He’ll be performing songs from his movies and will be doing a special Michael Jackson tribute.

If you’re not familiar with Corey’s work, you may remember him as Mouth in the movie “The Goonies.”

Teddy in “Stand by Me”

And Edgar in “The Lost Boys”

Or you just might know him from some kind of “entertainment” news as he’s been in the spotlight throughout the years and it’s not always a good spotlight.

The guy might be weird but he’s an incredibly talented actor.

As for his singing, well you can be the judge of that, but Corey has such a cult following, his fans will come out to support him in any way they can.

Corey recently joined his “Stand by Me” co-star Jerry O’Connell on "The Talk" to perform the movie’s song.

General admission tickets for the show at Artie's are $25 (plus fees), but for all of you super fans of Corey Feldman, you can purchase a VIP ticket for $125.

VIP will get you a meet and greet with Corey, a photo op, early entry skip the line, and of course your admission to the show.

The night will definitely be entertaining. For more information and the purchase tickets, click HERE.

Here’s a taste of what you can expect when you see him live at Artie’s.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Morning Show Producer Kristen. Any opinions expressed are her own.

Questions, corrections, or comments? Send Producer Kristen an email at kristen.accardi@townsquaremedia.com or follow her on Instagram.

