Watch State Troopers pull man from car in flash flood

Two New Jersey State Troopers are being hailed for their actions this past weekend. There’s pretty compelling video of the two State Troopers rescuing a man whose car got caught in a flash flood.

On August 8th, at approximately 1:15 a.m., Troopers Christopher Engel and Colin Reilly were dispatched to the report of a motorist stuck in flooded waters on State Highway 40 in Pilesgrove Township. The man’s car was trapped against a guardrail; the two troopers had to wade through two feet of rushing water to rescue the unidentified 65 year old.

According to the State Police, “due to the rising water coming from the nearby river and the pressure of the current, the troopers knew they needed to quickly get the man out of the vehicle and to a safe location.” They successfully guided the man out of the car and through the rushing water, leading him to safety; the troopers helped the man out of his vehicle and guided him safely through the strong current to a safe portion of the roadway where he was treated by EMS and released. The responding troopers, Christopher Engel and Colin Reilly were from the Woodstown Station.

The State Police want people to remember that flash flooding can happen quickly. If you encounter a flooded area, turn around. Don't risk damaging your vehicle or putting yourself in danger. It's very difficult to determine the depth of the water in a flooded area.

