What can't she do? Delran native Carli Lloyd has already made a name for herself as a key member of the USA Soccer Team. Seamlessly transitioning from fútbol to football, the 2x FIFA World Cup champ took her talents to Eagles training camp today and wowed the special teams unit.

That's right. Carli Lloyd just made a 55-yard field goal look like child's play. Maybe she has a future as an NFL field goal kicker. Especially considering some kickers are downright awful. I'm sure Jersey's newest sports superstar could be of way more value to a professional football team than the likes of Cody Parkey.

I hope some NFL GMs are paying attention. She could be a welcome addition to a handful of pro football teams! Not to mention, Carli Lloyd probably needs something to do to pass the time between dominating in World Cup tournaments.

