WATCH: NJ 101.5 Jill Myra’s in-studio ukulele performance

There was a time when we had a little more chaos on the morning show. Around the holidays, the "BS Band" assembled with Dan Zarrow and Bob Williams on Trumpet, former fill-in news anchor Patrick Lavery on Keyboard, and Jill Myra with vocals!

The band is not exactly back together but we did get a treat this week as Jill Myra has taken up playing the ukulele. I did learn that it's pronounced "YOO-kuh-lay-lee" in most of America, but in Hawaii apparently it's "OOO", no "Y".

A little more research takes you down the rabbit hole of political correctness and cancel culture. Apparently, according to some, saying "OOO" instead of "YOO" could be considered "cultural appropriation and supporting colonialism".

Can you see my eye roll? Anyway, we were a bit off schedule but Jill did her sound check and then after help from Producer Kristen, our intern Nicole, Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow, and PST's Gianna (from Chris and the Crew) the instrument was tuned and the show went on.

