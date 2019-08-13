Watch: Newark cop talks down suicidal man with help of Chinese food

NEWARK — Police shared tense body camera footage that shows an officer negotiating the peaceful surrender of a man who threatened suicide at knifepoint.

Officers responded after 11 a.m. Saturday to an apartment on the 100 block of Livingston Street, where the man was holding a knife to his own throat.

Officer Jason Inacio, of Newark Police Emergency Services Unit, began negotiating with the man, who said he had taken pills.

As seen in the body cam footage below, the man threatened to kill himself, while also talking about his 13-year-old daughter who was in the residence during the situation.

At some point, the man asked for Chinese food, which someone went and got, as Inacio told the man he could have it if he went to get checked out at a local hospital.

Inacio showed the man the bag of food, at which point he put down the knife and surrendered to officers.

He was taken for medical evaluation.

“We had a good ending,” Public Safety Director Anthony Ambrose said. “It was handled very well by our trained professional.”

