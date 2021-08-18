When the world has sucked way too long with pandemic stress this is just the video the doctor ordered.

Earlier this summer a fawn must have fallen into a lagoon in Toms River. Adult deer are strong swimmers but baby deer can tire very easily in water so this little fawn was in big trouble.

Luckily for the deer Chad Wallace was in the right place at the right time. Luckily for us so was the person with the phone to record the whole thing.

The burly Chad clearly had a soft spot for an innocent animal in trouble. Check out his heroics!

Chad was determined. He wasn’t going to let this creature drown. Not on his watch.

Things to love:

Chad’s confidence that he could handle it, not worrying at all about the panicked animal kicking or hurting him once he got to him.

The deer going beneath a dock and Chad going right in under to pull him out.

The elated reaction of the crowd.

@chadbuckthegreat’s video has gone viral having received nearly 443,000 likes. I’m sure the deer is doing fine and Chad has toweled off by now.

