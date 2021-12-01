Someone killed NJ woman, 84, and beat her paraplegic son in their home, cops say

WASHINGTON BOROUGH (Warren) — An elderly woman was killed and her paraplegic son was brutally attacked in their home on Tuesday night, officials said.

A neighbor who went to the house on Wayne Street to check on Elaine Trachin, 84, called police after noticing the back door open and seeing her on the floor after looking through a window, Warren County Prosecutor James Pfeiffer told New Jersey 101.5.

Police determined Elaine Trachin had died dead before they arrived. Her son, William "Bart" Trachin, 52, had suffered traumatic injuries, they said.

The son, who lives at the house and uses a wheelchair, was flown to a trauma center where he was in critical condition as of Wednesday afternoon.

There were no signs of a burglary at the house but the mother and son appeared to be victims of an attack, according to Pfeiffer, who said the manner of death is a homicide. An autopsy Wednesday will determine a cause of death.

The house is located in a more urban neighborhood anchored by St. Joseph's Church and an elementary school.

Pfeiffer asked anyone with information to contact his office at 908-475-6275.

