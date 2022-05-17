Was supermarket massacre suspect headed to NJ to keep killing?

As investigators continue pouring over the manifesto published by the suspect in the Buffalo supermarket massacre, they have uncovered another link to New Jersey.

Peyton Gendron called the Jewish neighborhoods in Lakewood and Toms River "deplorable." The 18-year-old self-described white supremacist also mentions Jewish neighborhoods in Jersey City.

Federal investigators are officially still working to determine the authenticity of the 180-page manifesto. In it, the author proclaims the U.S. should only belong to white people, and calls all others "replacers." It's part of what has become known as the 'Great Replacement Theory,' often espoused by supremacists.

That includes members of the Jewish faith who have moved into Lakewood, Toms River, Jersey City. They should, the author says, be eliminated by force or terrorist acts.

Buffalo's police commissioner told ABC News Gendron planned to keep killing if he escaped his attack in the city.

Does that mean he would have headed to New Jersey?

Law enforcement says while he expressed hatred for Jews living in the Garden State, there was no specific threat made to any location in New Jersey.

Local police officials were notified of the references to New Jersey made on the manifesto, and Ocean County Sheriff Mike Mastronardy told the Asbury Park Press they are "monitoring activity," but do not believe there is an immediate need for concern.

Gendron killed 10 people at the store and injured three others. He remains jailed after pleading not guilty to first-degree murder.

